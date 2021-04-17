 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

