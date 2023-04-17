The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. There is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
