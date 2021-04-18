Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds tod…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The La Cr…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be calm t…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 5…