 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News