Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
