Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees toda…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…