Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect.