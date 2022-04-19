La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
