Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect.