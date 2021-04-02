La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
