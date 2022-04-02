 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News