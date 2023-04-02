La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday evening. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding cou…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…