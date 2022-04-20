La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Thursday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degr…