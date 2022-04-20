 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

