Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect.