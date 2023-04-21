Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.