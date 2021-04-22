Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.