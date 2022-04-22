La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
