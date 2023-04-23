Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.