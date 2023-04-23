Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest information
Off and on rain today, but no severe storms. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out for Wednesday night and Thursday though. Get all the de…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees toda…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …