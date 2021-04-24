Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in La Crosse: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. C…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees toda…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool t…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Keep an e…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be calm t…
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs…