Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest information
Off and on rain today, but no severe storms. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out for Wednesday night and Thursday though. Get all the de…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It s…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Ho…