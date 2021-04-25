La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
