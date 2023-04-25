Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
