Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

