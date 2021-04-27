Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
