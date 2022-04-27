 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

