Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.