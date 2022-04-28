Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degree…
This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rai…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomor…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Ther…