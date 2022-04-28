 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News