It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
After atmospheric rivers dumped epic rain and snowfall on California, areas could see massive amounts of snowmelt in coming weeks or months.
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Ho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degree…