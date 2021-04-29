Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
