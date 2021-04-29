 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News