Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.