Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until WED 2:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.