Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.