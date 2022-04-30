Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degree…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Rain. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. H…
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…