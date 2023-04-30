The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
