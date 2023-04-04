The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.