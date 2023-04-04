The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
