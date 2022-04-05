Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
