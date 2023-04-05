Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.