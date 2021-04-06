Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.