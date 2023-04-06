Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
