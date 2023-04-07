Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.