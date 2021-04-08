Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.