Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.