Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

