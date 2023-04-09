La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degre…