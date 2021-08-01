Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.