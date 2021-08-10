Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. You may want to s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 56% c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in La Crosse: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, L…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW a…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…