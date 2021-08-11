Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.