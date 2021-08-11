Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
