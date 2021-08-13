Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
