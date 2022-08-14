Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.