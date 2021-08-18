The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's c…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sund…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It s…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Cross…