Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temp…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 de…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Par…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared fo…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The for…