 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News