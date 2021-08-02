Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.