Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's c…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Sund…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It s…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The foreca…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like i…